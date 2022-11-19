Aubrey O'Day spotted with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for drinks

Aubrey O'Day was seen on a night out with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen in New York.

On November 17, Aubrey O'Day was spotted having fun with Donald Trump's former fixer and convicted felon Michael Cohen.

The duo had drinks together and were captured stepping out of the Lowes Hotel lobby, as per Daily Mail.

O'Day pulled up a lustrous ensemble in a busty pale pink low-cut dress that went down to her ankles.

The 38-year-old reality star completed her look with a black denim jacket over the dress, a golden triple-layered necklace, and thick curls cascading down to her midriff.

Cohen, who is also responsible for killing the story about O'Day and Donald Trump Jr.'s affair in 2013, adopted a more casual look in a sleek black coat with dark jeans and shiny black sneakers.

Despite having a complicated history, the duo managed to pull off a friendly evening, as they shared a warm hug and chatted a little on the street before heading their separate ways, according to the outlet.

O'Day claimed in 2019 that Cohen had paid him hush money to remain mum about the alleged affair meanwhile the latter had squashed it

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, which included charges of tax and bank fraud and campaign finance violations.



