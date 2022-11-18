Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal unseen pictures from upcoming film go viral: See photos

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to share the screen for the very first time with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film, and their fans are super excited to see them together on the screen.

The stars were seen together on the set of Laxman Utekar's untitled next film, and their photos have been leaked on the internet.

In a leaked photo, Sara wore a floral printed saree whereas Vicky was seen in a casual-colored blocked t-shirt.

The viral photos have left fans excited, and their excitement can be seen as they flooded social media with comments.

One wrote that "They're gonna be so cute on screen!", while another commented, “We cannot wait for this one”.

Laxman Utekar has not unveiled the name of his directed upcoming film yet. Recently, Sara shared a picture from the film set and revealed that the film shooting has been wrapped.



