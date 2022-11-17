Brooklyn Beckham reveals the reason for not being successful footballer like father David

Brooklyn Beckham has shed some light on why he believes that he has not become a successful footballer like his father David.



The aspiring chef, 23, who is launching a show where he will work in established restaurant kitchens, discussed finding his feet in a new interview with Bustle.

Brooklyn failed to secure an Arsenal Football Club Academy scholarship when he was 15 and instead took up photography as his new career path.

The London native told the publication that he felt he was too anxious to follow in his father's footsteps, telling the publication: 'I have a lot of anxiety'.

He continued: 'And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself .I'm a Pisces. Sensitive.'

Elsewhere, Brooklyn discussed finding his own path, which currently involves launching a docuseries following his cooking aspirations.

Comparing his own accolades to David's, he said: 'Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been doing cooking for not even three years.'

Brooklyn stressed: 'It's okay to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you're doing yet. You know what I mean?'



