Pakistan fashion designer Maria B commends Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Read

Pakistan fashion designer Maria B commends Punjab government over Joyland’s ban

Pakistan fashion designer Maria B is not happy with the release of Joyland, which is why, she has praised the Punjab government’s decision to ban the movie “until further notice”.



On Wednesday, the censor board of Pakistan gave clearance to the theatrical release of the Saim Sadiq’s movie all across the country after being reviewed by the committee on Prime Minister’s order.

To note, the board permitted the local screening only after cutting some parts from the movie.

Following this decision, the fashion designer took to Instagram story and expressed her disappointment over its release.

In the caption, she wrote, “Congratulations Pakistan. Joyland is being released. Our first official transgender movie.”

“At least they cut some parts out… May Allah help us and forgive us.”

A few hours later, Maria again came to the IG story and commended the Punjab government for the ban, stating, “Joyland movie banned in Pakistan until further notice! What a rollercoaster… Punjab government!!! You guys rock!!!”

She also thanked the government and added that this decision would give “hope for the future of our children”.

For the unversed, the movie made its debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and won Jury prize.

Moreover, this movie is Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars next year.