Sajal Aly expresses elation over Joyland’s theatrical release after censor board’s clearance

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is all happy over the release of Saim Sadiq’s movie Joyland after receiving clearance by the censor board of Pakistan on Wednesday.



According to GEO News, the Prime Minister’s formed cabinet committee reviewed the movie after it was banned by the board over “highly objectionable content”.

Following the assessment, the board permitted the Joyland’s release in cinemas all across Pakistan after deleting some parts from the movie.

As soon as the decision was out, Aly took to Instagram story and re-shared a movie’s cover posted by Sadiq, revealing her desire to bring Oscars “home”.

“Congratulations to the whole team,” she wrote.

The Mom star remarked, “Let’s bring the Oscar home!”

For the unversed, the movie made its debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and earned the Jury prize.

Later, the movie was also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and the American Film Institute Festival.

It is pertinent to mention that this movie is reportedly Pakistan’s first entry to the Oscars next year.