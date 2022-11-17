King Charles and Prince Harry didn’t 'reconcile' during Queen’s funeral

King Charles III recently snubbed Prince Harry by preferring Princess Anne and Prince Edward over him for a royal role.

The royal expert claimed that the symbolic move shows that the father and son didn’t reconcile during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in contrast to the speculations.

During his conversation with Daily Mail, royal biographer Tom Bower said: “Clearly there was no reconciliation during the Queen's funeral and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry's memoir.

“Harry is firmly excluded – until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness,” he added.

Moreover, biographer Angela Levin argued that Charles’ move must have made left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘furious’.

"But he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he [be a Counsellor of State” she said. "It isn't about Harry."

She further added that "the public would be absolutely furious" if Prince Andrew was asked to stand in, as she described the King's move as "very sensible."