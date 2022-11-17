Jon Stewart doesn’t think Dave Chappelle's SNL set ‘normalised anti-Semitism’

Jon Stewart came to defend Dave Chappelle's Saturday Night Live monologue on November 12, 2022, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The former Daily Show host appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

“I don't know if you've been on comment sections on most news articles, but it's pretty normal,” he told Colbert. “It's incredibly normal. But the one thing I will say is: I don't believe that censorship and penalties are the way to end anti-Semitism or to gain understanding. I don't believe in that. It's the wrong way for us to approach it.”

Stewart also pointed out that Chappelle isn't the first comedian to discuss harmful stereotypes. “Comedy is reductive. We play with tropes because everyone has prejudices in their lives and the way they view things,” he shared. “And comics rely on those prejudices as a shorthand for our material. Even the wokest of comics play with tropes to a certain extent.”

Stewart added that anti-Semitic comments need to be dealt with “in a straightforward manner” or else “we will never gain any kind of understanding with each other.”

“Dave said something in the SNL monologue that I thought was constructive, which he says, 'It shouldn't be this hard to talk about things,’” he said. “Look, I can't pretend that there aren't a [bleep] ton of people, in this country and this world, who believe that the Jews have an unreasonable amount of control over the systems.”

“I'm called anti-Semitic because I'm against Israel's treatment of Palestinians. I'm called other things from other people based on other opinions that I have, but those shut down debate," he continued. "They're used as a cudgel. And whether it be comedy or discussion or anything else, if we don't have the wherewithal to meet each other with what's reality, then how do we move forward?”

“I don't enjoy it. Don't get me wrong. You know, when people I admire, with music I like, come out and say, 'How many of you are in show business?'" he shared. "If we all just shut it down, then we retreat to our little corners of misinformation and it metastasises. The whole point of all this is to not let it metastasise and to get it out in the air and talk about it.”.

While on SNL, Chappelle remarked upon the anti-Semetic rhetoric espoused by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving in recent weeks. His comedy set was later condemned by the director of the Anti-Defamation League, via EW.

