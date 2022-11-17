Netflix drops trailer for upcoming series ‘The Recruit’, starring Noah Centineo

Netflix, The Recruit series is a treat for all Noah Centineo fans.
Created and written by Alexi Hawley (of The Rookie, The Following and Castle fame), the series is an action-packed thriller which will give one a familiar feel like James Bond or Mission Impossible.
The series is directed by Doug Liman along with English writer and director Alex Kalymnios, whose credits include directing episodes of S.W.A.T., Titans and Quantico, who has also directed a few episodes. Centineo himself executive produced the series.
The story follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who just started his job at the CIA. Unfortunately for him, he gets a rocky start at his new job as he is entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players.
Owen discovers a threatening letter by a former asset Max Meladze who is willing to expose the whole agency unless she is exonerated of a serious crime that she is serving time for. Owen, who is in hopes of making a mark at the CIA, has to travel around the world to complete his assignment.
There will be eight episodes in The Recruit series.
Release date for upcoming The Recruit series
The Recruit is set to premiere on Netflix on December 16th, 2022.
Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been creating a massive buzz
Jennifer Aniston receives support from 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow after the tragic death of John...
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011
Kartik Aaryan will not be ‘replacing’ Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, Shetty claims
The couple tied the knot in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging in their first snaps together since news of their romance broke