Netflix drops trailer for upcoming series The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo

Netflix, The Recruit series is a treat for all Noah Centineo fans.

Created and written by Alexi Hawley (of The Rookie, The Following and Castle fame), the series is an action-packed thriller which will give one a familiar feel like James Bond or Mission Impossible.

The series is directed by Doug Liman along with English writer and director Alex Kalymnios, whose credits include directing episodes of S.W.A.T., Titans and Quantico, who has also directed a few episodes. Centineo himself executive produced the series.

What is the plot of the series?

The story follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who just started his job at the CIA. Unfortunately for him, he gets a rocky start at his new job as he is entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players.

Owen discovers a threatening letter by a former asset Max Meladze who is willing to expose the whole agency unless she is exonerated of a serious crime that she is serving time for. Owen, who is in hopes of making a mark at the CIA, has to travel around the world to complete his assignment.

How many episodes are there in the series?

There will be eight episodes in The Recruit series.

Cast list:

Noah Centineo (Owen Hendricks)

Daniel Quincy Annoh (Terence)

Kristian Bruun (Janus Ferber)

Colton Dunn (Lester)

Laura Haddock (Max)

Vondie Curtis-Hall (Walter Nyland)

Aarti Mann (Violet)

Fivel Stewart (Hannah)

Byron Mann (Xander)

Angel Parker (Dawn)

Linus Roache (Senator Smoot)

Kaylah Zander (Amelia)

Watch the trailer here:

Release date for upcoming The Recruit series



The Recruit is set to premiere on Netflix on December 16th, 2022.