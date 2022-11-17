 
close
Thursday November 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Marilyn Manson reveals he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse accusations

Marilyn Manson comes forward with his woes since allegations of misconduct were levied against him

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022
Marilyn Manson reveals hes getting death threats and career is in gutter since sexual abuse accusations

Marilyn Manson shares he is distraught and suffering in life and career since 15 accused him of sexual misconduct.

On November 16, Five-time Grammy nominee Marilyn Manson shared about the downfall of his career and troubles in life which have distraught him emotionally, reported from Daily Mail.

According to TMZ, Marilyn revealed in new legal documents that online death threats make him feel "anxious, distraught, depressed, worried, frantic, and sleepless" and he also worries about his second wife, Lindsay Usich's safety.

Marilyn also revealed that he was suspended by his record label and talent agency, and has been "excluded from Hollywood social and business gatherings."

The 53-year-old shock rocker further shares that his music isn't doing very well, he can't tour, nor can he publish a book. He also shares that his paintings have been "devalued," and his art shows have been "indefinitely postponed."

Marilyn said that his "false portrayal as a rapist, abuser, and child pornographer" has also caused him to lose two acting roles, the Starz series American Gods and Paramount+ series The Stand.

The series of allegations against Marilyn began in February 2021, when his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of "emotionally, physically, and sexually abusing" her during their seven-month relationship.

Evan Rachel Woods' allegations have been featured in detail in Amy J. Berg's two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising, which premiered in March 2022 on HBO.