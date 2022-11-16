Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated Grammy with 'Udhero Na' once again

Arooj Aftab left a spark last year by becoming the first Pakistani to win a Grammy award.

And she has been nominated for the second time in the Best Global Music Performance category for her song ‘Udhero Na’ with British-American sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a New York Times Grammy nomination for the year 2023.

She wrote, "Oh my oh my oh my" in the caption.

Aftab also shared a video message to share her feelings about the nomination and claimed, “Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis.”

Further, she added, "So, I’m very emotional and very glad and I’m really, really, just, I don’t even know. I’m in this hall of a ship, we’re about to perform in about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know how I’m going to do that but this is great. So, thank you,” she concluded. Aftab captioned this post, “Congratulations to me! Yes, congratulations to you and Anoushka Shankar."



