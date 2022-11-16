 
close
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for Grammy with 'Udhero Na' once again

Arooj Aftab is heading to the Grammy Awards once again

By Web Desk
November 16, 2022
Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated Grammy with Udhero Na once again
Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated Grammy with 'Udhero Na' once again

Arooj Aftab left a spark last year by becoming the first Pakistani to win a Grammy award.

And she has been nominated for the second time in the Best Global Music Performance category for her song ‘Udhero Na’ with British-American sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a New York Times Grammy nomination for the year 2023.

She wrote, "Oh my oh my oh my" in the caption.

Aftab also shared a video message to share her feelings about the nomination and claimed, “Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis.”

Further, she added, "So, I’m very emotional and very glad and I’m really, really, just, I don’t even know. I’m in this hall of a ship, we’re about to perform in about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know how I’m going to do that but this is great. So, thank you,” she concluded. Aftab captioned this post, “Congratulations to me! Yes, congratulations to you and Anoushka Shankar."