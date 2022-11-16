Meghan Markle’s rambling about things that are ‘non-problems’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been branded ‘clueless’ for her ‘irrelevant musings’ that are ‘non-problems’.



These revelations have been made by journalist Megyn Kelly in her interview with GB News.

She began by addressing the ‘B-word’ she’s been fighting since joining the Royal Family. “I wouldn't necessarily call her the B-word, but I would definitely call her the C-word: clueless.”

“She is utterly clueless. I am so sick of her tired, irrelevant musings about her non-problems.”

She also offered Meghan Markle some ‘sage advice’ and urged her to “stop complaining and start showing gratitude” because some have it ‘worse than her’.

Ms Kelly also offered some shocking insights of her own and claimed, “Let me give you some perspective, she lives in California where they have approximately 160,000 homeless people.”

“On a countrywide basis, we have people that can't afford Thanksgiving turkeys, they can't pay their gas and electric bills, they can't buy food the way that they used to.”

“And we're supposed to give a damn whether someone is calling her 'the B-word' or 'difficult'. And we don't. She doesn't get it. No one gives a damn about these non-problems."

Before concluding she also added, “She should stop complaining and start showing gratitude about what appears to be a very beautiful life, about which she finds nothing to celebrate.”