Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Lizzo among 2023 Grammy Awards nominees

Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and more are all in the running to collect music's top prizes this coming February at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Beyonce, who won four awards last year, will have nine opportunities to add to this total this year. The 41-year-old star is the top nominee for this year's edition, with all but one of her nods coming for her No.1 album Renaissance.

The most decorated woman in Grammy history, with 28 gongs, making her leads a pack that includes Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven apiece; and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, with six each, the Recording Academy announced this evening (1pm Los Angeles time).

The lavish music awards ceremony will be held on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in what the Academy is surely hoping will be its return to normal after two years of delays caused by the pandemic.

