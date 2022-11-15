Martin Freeman teases possible 'Sherlock' return: 'It's never completely shut door'

BBC has finished Sherlock five years ago, however, Martin Freeman, who plays Doctor Watson in the hit-drama show, is still open to returning to the series.
According to Radiotimes, the Hobbit actor said in the chat show of Jonathan Ross Show related to the highly-popular show, "it's never a completely shut door," however, admitting, he doesn't know whether Sherlock will ever return to screens.
"I don’t know," he emphasises. "Personally, I’m a fan of things being finite. I like things ending. I think it’s natural for things to end."
However, the 51-year-old is also interested in the future of the series if Steven Moffat's much-loved drama series were ever to be revived.
"But I’m also a sucker for a good idea and a good script," he adds. "If something comes up that persuades us all – it would have to be us all – then my door would always be open.”
