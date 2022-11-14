David Beckham son Cruz collaborates with Sam Ryder's producer

David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham is all set to collaborate with the creative mind behind Sam Ryder's hit track Space Man, Max Wolfgang.
The aspiring singer wants to team up with Wolfgang after he was “blown away” by his work on Ryder’s song when he performed at The Eurovision Song Contest.
The son of the former legendary footballer felt that Wolfgang’s style of writing would go with what he wanted to create in his music career.
Wolfgang, who has previously worked with Kylie Minogue, Little Mix and Rudimental, was said to be “very excited” to team up with Beckham.
An insider told The Sun, "Cruz was blown away by Sam’s performance at Eurovision and felt Max’s style of writing would work with the vibe he’s going for, and asked if he could arrange a session.”
"Max heard some of the demos Cruz has been working on and was very excited to be involved. He was surprised by his musical talent,” the source added.
This comes after Beckham signed a contract with Tap Music management, a music company that made Dua Lipa a big star.
