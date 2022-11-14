King Charles celebrates 74th birthday

King Charles is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, his first after becoming the monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.



According to media reports, the King is expected to mark his 74th birthday privately.

Charles was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948, in the 12th year of the reign of his grandfather, King George VI.

The first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he was christened 'Charles Philip Arthur George'.

When King George died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne and Charles became heir apparent at the age of three.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on September 8, 2022.

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

His wife Camilla became Queen Consort.