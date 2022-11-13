Meghan Markle on receiving powerful honour: 'Should be right not luxury'

FileFootage

Meghan Markle shared a poignant message after getting featured on Hello magazine’s Kind List for 2022 along with her husband Prince Harry.



The publication introduced a new category – Inspiration, just ahead of World Kindness Day, as Meghan celebrated Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works.

During her conversation with Hello, The Duchess of Sussex said: “One form of kindness that is particularly meaningful is when women uplift and support other women.

"Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, does this day in and day out, working with her team to help thousands of women across the UK by providing them with the tools they need to feel empowered and prepared for the workforce.

"The ability to walk into a room feeling your best should be a right, not a luxury.

"Under Kate’s inspiring leadership the Smart Works team provides meaningful coaching, community, and work attire – equipping women in need with the resources and confidence to make a lasting change in their lives.

"Kate consistently leads by example, proving that when we invest in women, we invest in our collective future. It has been an incredible privilege to be a patron of this extraordinary organisation, led by Kate, and to witness this beautiful display of kindness in action,” she added.