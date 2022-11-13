Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing else to offer’: ‘Story well’s running dry’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to appear ‘desperate’ for clout and have ‘no other stories to offer’.



Royal commentator Angela Levin has made these admissions in her interview with Express UK.

She started off by telling the outlet, “Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing.”

“They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do.”

“I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back.”

Before concluding she also claimed, “But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”