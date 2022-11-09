 
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Prince Andrew accuser drops another case of sexual assault

By Web Desk
November 09, 2022
Prince Andrew’s sex case accuser Virginia Giuffre has dropped a defamation case she brought against attorney Alan Dershowitz in 2019 with no payment to either side.

The cass was dropped after she admitted she 'may have made a mistake' by claiming that she was forced to have sex with him.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was young.

 