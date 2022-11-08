Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'empowering' marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reflected on her 'empowering' marriage with Ben Affleck in a candid cover shoot with Vogue magazine.

The Marry Me singer tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas back in July and the following month they enjoyed another lavish three-day wedding extravaganza at her new husband's $8.9 million Georgia estate.

It was a love story for the ages, with the couple - affectionately known as Bennifer - rekindling their romance two decades after their first failed engagement.

With their romance far from traditional, J Lo explained that their marriage is also a modern affair, revealing that she's 'proud' to take on her husband's last name and that she finds the move 'empowering', yet bizarrely suggesting that the token 'doesn't have any romance to it'.

She explained: 'People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that.

'I don't think that's a problem... It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too.



