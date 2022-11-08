Netflix drops trailer for true crime doc 'Capturing the Killer Nurse': Release Date, Plot & More

Netflix criminal murder mystery story The Good Nurse has earned much attention since its release.
Now, Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the documentary version of The Good Nurse titled Capturing the Killer Nurse.
The upcoming documentary will go deeper to tell the horrific story of Charles Cullen that will stream worldwide on November 11, 2022.
The documentary narrates a story of a prolific serial killer nurse in US history who is said to have killed up to 400 people during his 16-year career at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey.
The documentary will be sharing the Arm Loughren side of the story, the one who worked alongside Cullen and helped police to bring the killer to justice.
