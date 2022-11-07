Travis Scott drops cosy snap with glammed-up Kylie Jenner after cheating rumours

Travis Scott drops cosy snap with glammed-up Kylie after cheating rumours

Travis Scott dropped a lovely snap of himself and Kylie Jenner while she was dressed up as her mother Kris at the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's 67th birthday party on Friday night.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, the rapper, 31, can be seen posing from behind Kylie with one arm wrapped around her trim torso.

The post comes just days after The Kardashians star put on a show of unity with the hitmaker following cheating rumours, which Travis has vehemently denied.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The glammed-up makeup mogul, 25, donned a glitzy sequin floor-length gown and a wig similar to her mom's iconic pixie cut.

Her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian also matched Kylie, appearing exactly like their mother.

Scott's post came just days after Kylie broke their social media silence in wake of rumours that he'd cheated on her with an alleged former fling.

On Monday, October 31, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story that showed her and Travis celebrating Halloween with their children. They were all dressed as angels.