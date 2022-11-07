‘Nutty’ Meghan Markle sanity ‘is questionable’: ‘Causes maximum damage’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire over her “media-damaging grenades” which have totally ‘totaled her sanity’ reportedly.



These revelations have been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

He began by admitting, “It’s now abundantly clear to anyone that Meghan Markle appears to have no grip on reality and is on a mission to take down the Royal Family, no matter the cost.”

Mr Wooton also went on to accuse Meghan of being “on a mission to cause maximum damage to her British relatives by deploying dubious ‘truth bombs’.”

At the end of the day, “The issue is that most of her carefully designed monarchy and media-damaging grenades are usually questionable.”