Prince William teases new project ahead of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

Prince William has been raising eyebrows since the new Prince of Wales teased an upcoming project while his brother Prince Harry makes waves with his memoir Spare.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge dropped a photo of himself with football players Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

The father of three added the eyes emoji and wrote: “Coming tomorrow”.

Fans appeared excited by the announcement as one fan wrote: “Oh what is this?? I love your surprises so I’m definitely excited for tomorrow."

"We can't wait!" wrote another fan.

A third fan commented: “I can't with the surprises!! Marking my calendar! wait.. what time?"

"Awaiting tomorrow. Packs of surprises. Counting the hours” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, William and Kate recently took part in a special show for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat on World Mental Health Day.

"A lot of the work we've done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox - particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use,” William said.

"A lot of people don't realise what they need until it actually comes along.

"You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that."