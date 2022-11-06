Priyanka Chopra gives 70s vibes in bell bottoms while arriving in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws as she looked chic in her latest look, leaving her fans in awe.

The White Tiger starlet was spotted strolling through the airport in Delhi this Saturday while surrounded by her entourage.



The 40-year-old actress is back in India after nearly three years, enjoying her first trip to her native land since before the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of her daughter Malti.

'PeeCee,' as her Indian fans affectionately call her, brought back the 1970s in an airport look that included a sleek pair of fossil grey bell bottoms.

Letting her luxurious dark hair cascade in waves over her shoulders, she kept her mask on as she headed through Indira Gandhi International airport.

A few days ago she fired up her Insta Stories and wrote that she was 'Finally.. going home. After almost three years..,' over a picture of her boarding pass to India.

She had clearly been hankering to visit her country of origin for a while, judging by a Travel + Leisure interview she gave several months ago, in which she said: 'My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India.'

Previously she was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu for a family night out at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday.



