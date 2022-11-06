Prince Harry’s memoir gripe is ‘nothing more than jealousy’

Prince Harry’s decision to namedrop his Spare memoir has just been branded “sheer jealousy.”
This claim has been made by Australian commentator Andrew Bolt, in his interview for The Bolt Report.
Mr Bolt began by admitting, “I’ve been trying to work out Prince Harry’s problem. And now that he’s announced the title of his memoir, which is out next January, I think I’ve got it.”
“It’s nothing more than the green-eyed monster, nothing more than jealousy. Now, Harry’s book is called Spare, as in ‘heir and the spare’ — like his job in life, like his whole existence was just to be the spare royal in case brother Prince William met with some sort of accident on the way and couldn’t become the next king.”
“And then Harry would step into the void, but of course now William has got his son, daughter, and another son, so we don’t need Harry anymore.”
Queen Consort Camilla is threatened by Prince Harry's memoir
King Charles III was once mocked by a longtime royal photographer for not having a job
The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Suzanne Collins' prequel novel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
King Charles III and Meghan Markle's body language rituals were recently analysed by an expert
Queen Consort Camilla face constant infidelity at the hands of her ex-husband
Eminem was honoured Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony.