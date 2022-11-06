French model Marine el Himer converts to Islam, performs Umrah

French model Marine el Himer has announced that she has converted to Islam.
"These moments mark the happiest day of my life," she said on social media.
Himer, who is followed by millions of people on social media, shared a video of herself stating the Shahada, the declaration of the Islamic faith.
She made her video during a visit to the Makkah where she performed Umrah pilgrimage.
She revealed that she had accepted Islam a few months ago and said that her conversion was a choice of her soul, heart and reason.
The reality TV star further said that she has been rethinking her professional and personal life choices since embracing Islam.
