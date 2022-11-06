Meghan wants to keep royal title says expert

Meghan Markle has changed her mind on keeping royal titles following conversations with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, said a royal expert while talking to Daily Express.

Neil Sean, citing a "very good source," pointed out that Meghan had previously disregarded the importance of titles.

However, after seeing how useful the titles have been for both Eugenie and Beatrice, who are friends with Meghan, the Duchess is now determined to cling onto them.