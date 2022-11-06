Meghan wants to keep royal title says expert

Meghan Markle has changed her mind on keeping royal titles following conversations with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, said a royal expert while talking to Daily Express.
Neil Sean, citing a "very good source," pointed out that Meghan had previously disregarded the importance of titles.
However, after seeing how useful the titles have been for both Eugenie and Beatrice, who are friends with Meghan, the Duchess is now determined to cling onto them.
Helen previously opened up about how the end of her eight-year marriage to Richie Myler left her 'battle-hardened'
The financial advisor told she is a 'prisoner in her own home' after Wendy publicly slammed her
Kim Kardashian keeps sending messages and pictures to Pete Davidson despite breakup, claims source
Jennifer Garner has no plans to join ex-hubby Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez for holidays
A source told The Sun: 'Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role
Shah Rukh hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter