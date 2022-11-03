Prince Harry is ‘missing the mark’ with ‘very common’ title of memoir

Prince Harry has been accused of making efforts to appear 'relatable' to the public as the Duke reportedly chose 'common' title of the book Spare.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi spoke on the latest episode of Royally Us to weigh in on the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book.

They noted that Harry could be making efforts to equalize massive backlash over his and Meghan's repeated interviews.

“This whole back is about normalising and humanising this man that we've, sort of, had on a pedestal for 35, almost 40 years,” Christine said.

She noted that amid the backlash, Harry appears to be wanting to make people think “we have more in common than you think" and "really wants to be relatable".

She added: "I'm worried he's missing the mark.

"Not only is the title, alone, poignant but the description that they chose to use."

Christine added that she was “overwhelmed” to see the title and cover of Harry’s memoir.

“I was underwhelmed. It felt very common, he just looked very normal."

She added that "looking back on his statement", that is "exactly what he wants".