Meghan Markle offers window on her relationship with 'mommy' Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle has opened up about the secret handshake she has with her mother in the new episode of her podcast.

In the latest installment of her Spotify podcast, called “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom”, Harry's wife sat with comedian Sam Jay, actress Pamela Adlon, and First Lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau to discuss her family life.



Meghan told her listeners: "So, a few weeks ago while I was working on this very episode, my mom called."



The Duchess included a clip where she exclaims “oh sugar” while explaining to her guest that her mother was Facetiming her before she answered and said: “Hey, mommy”.

Meghan continued, telling her listeners that it was “just your run-of-the-mill mother-daughter conversation”.

Harry's mother-in-law then said she could see Meghan had a “smiley face” before they said that they loved each other and hung up the phone.

A faint clicking sound could be heard, which Meghan explained was reference to an inside joke the pair have shared since she was a little girl.

She continued: "All right, gang, my mom literally just pulled out a reference of what I came up with as a cool handshake to do with her when I was about eight, which was snap scissors, cut chicken.



"I'm 41 years old. And she's like, ‘okay’. It's great. And it just put me right back into the past thinking about my childhood and our little quirks together.”