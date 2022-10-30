Elon Musk forms "content moderation council" in Twitter amid Trump return loom

Donald Trump has to wait a bit longer as Elon Musk moves forward to form a "content moderation council" until no accounts will be restored that were earlier blocked, as per CNBC.

The SpaceX CEO tweeted on his decision to form the council, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Previously, Tesla's founder signaled to reverse the lifetime ban on former president Donald Trump from Twitter when he announced to buy off the platform at $54.20 per share.

The billionaire said, "I would reverse the permanent ban... I don't own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?"

Elon Musk still needs to fully provide details on his content moderation council work, who will be its members, and whether Twitter will be similar to Facebook's oversight board.







