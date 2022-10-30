Prince Harry's memoir to offer a gloomy insight into his new life

Prince Harry’s new book title has suggested as the Duke of Sussex hasn’t moved on as he seems to offer a gloomy insight into his new life with it being "particularly hurtful to family members".

Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, titled Spare, is set to hit shelves and Kindles on January 10th.



The book’s title and the cover, an uncomfortably close-up shot of the Duke of Sussex staring unflinchingly straight down the barrel of the camera, were released with much flourish on Friday, showing harry in some revengeful mood.

The title of the book is seemingly referring to the expression ‘the heir and the spare’.

As Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor at the Sun and a biographer of Harry has told The Daily Beast: “Spare is not a nice word in the royal sphere where it’s a derogatory, very loaded term, suggesting you are a substitute and not important.”