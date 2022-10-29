King Charles ‘doesn’t feel as exciting as’ Queen ahead of ‘biggest tour’

King Charles III is being criticised by royal experts who question the monarch’s body language ahead of the ‘biggest royal tour’ ever.
The new monarch is set “to attend to her personal projects at home,” reported The Mirror about the two-year-long tour of the globe during which he is expected to “extend a hand of friendship and support.”
Royally Obsessed host Roberta Fiorito said: “Charles and Palace sources have announced that they’re planning a huge world tour — the biggest one yet — to Australia, New Zealand and maybe even Canada.”
“Really, the biggest real tour ever? Do people not know who Charles is by now because he's the longest-serving Prince of Wales? It's just kind of weird to introduce yourself when everyone knows who you already are,” she added.
“Rachel and I have talked about this so much that a lot of this doesn't feel as exciting as when the Queen was around — there's not that fashion rainbow Queen hook. But supposedly Kate and William will also be involved in this big world tour,” she added.
