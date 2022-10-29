Prince Harry saved soldier from 'homophonic' attack: 'He told them off'

Prince Harry ensured to safeguard a soldier who was cornered by the troops.

The Duke of Sussex, who was tank commander in 2008, came across James Wharton, who was subject to mockery over his sexuality.

Wharton was ridiculed by his teammates for being gay, a problem he brought up to Harry. The Duke did not take much time to resort the issue after honest conversation with fellow soldiers.

Speaking to Forces News later about the incident, Wharton narrated the scene.

“I’d got myself into a bit of a situation with some soldiers from another regiment and, essentially, they didn’t like the fact I was gay.

“They were sort-of chest poking me and making me feel quite uncomfortable.”

He continued: “I got into my tank where Prince Harry was doing something, and he could see that I was clearly affected by something, and he asked me what the problem was.

“I told him that there were a couple of soldiers outside who weren’t very happy with the fact I was gay.”

Harry had a discussion with his colleagues, “the problem went away”.

Wharton said: “Quite offended that his gunner was being picked on by these people, Prince Harry went out and saw these soldiers and spoke to them, and the problem went away.

“He told them off and they left me alone," noted Wharton.