BTS' Jin first collab 'The Astronaut' breaks global iTunes charts

BTS' Jin overtakes another iTunes chart feature to his cap with new collaboration single The Astronaut.



On October 29, Soompi reported that BTS Jin's first-ever solo single The Astronaut soared to the top of the iTunes chart around the world.

According to the Jin label Big Hit Entertainment, The Astronaut spot in the No.1 position on the iTunes Top song chart in at least 97 different countries.

The Astronaut rules over iTune's Top song chart in countries including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

In addition, the song surpassed the 15.3 million views mark in just the first 20 hours of release and sold more than 7 lac copies on its first-day release.

The Astronaut is BTS' Jin first collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.