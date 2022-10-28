Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas drops Kanye West

File footage

Khloé Kardashian opted for Yeezy sneakers just one day after sportswear band Adidas dropped her ex brother-in-law Kanye West over his anti-semitic remarks.

The Kardashians star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday.

Kardashian was clad in a gray tracksuit as she was seen escorting True into the building. She donned a light gray Yeezy 350 Boost model with a neon pink lining.

The Good American founder’s latest fashion choice was spotted a day after Adidas – along with other major brands - announced to end partnership with West following the White Lives Matter rants on social media.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Kardashian was the first person from Kardashian-Jenner family to post a statement on social media condemning West’s anti-Semitism.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” she wrote on Twitter.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also shared her own statement on Instagram, “hate speech is never OK or excusable.”