 
close
Friday October 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian also called out Kanye West over his anti-Semitism

By Web Desk
October 28, 2022

File footage 

Khloé Kardashian opted for Yeezy sneakers just one day after sportswear band Adidas dropped her ex brother-in-law Kanye West over his anti-semitic remarks.

The Kardashians star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday.

Kardashian was clad in a gray tracksuit as she was seen escorting True into the building. She donned a light gray Yeezy 350 Boost model with a neon pink lining.

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas drops Kanye West

The Good American founder’s latest fashion choice was spotted a day after Adidas – along with other major brands - announced to end partnership with West following the White Lives Matter rants on social media.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Kardashian was the first person from Kardashian-Jenner family to post a statement on social media condemning West’s anti-Semitism.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” she wrote on Twitter.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also shared her own statement on Instagram, “hate speech is never OK or excusable.”