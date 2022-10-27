King Charles mulls stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who still use royal titles, seem prepared to face the wrath of the Britain's new monarch.



The Duke of Sussex allegedly wants to ruin his father's coronation as King as Harry has announced that his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, will be released early next year.

The new King won't allow Meghan and Harry to damage the monarchy and would befittingly respond to the California-based couple.

A source has claimed that Charles is considering to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles. However, source has also reveled that the Sussexes have also made their minds to say goodbye to the Firm.

Outspoken media personality Piers Morgan has also lambasted the Duke following the announcement that his new memoir, Spare.

The 57-year-old has urged to “strip him” of his remaining titles. Piers tweeted: “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King, adding, "Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP."

Lilibet and Archie's parents have also uploaded photos of their charity engagements in the UK and Germany to their Archewell website, accompanied by a revealing quote: "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world."

Sharing her pinion on the couple's move, royal expert Angela Levin claims that Harry and Meghan have tried to explain that they can "do without the Royal Family".

