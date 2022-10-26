Meghan Markle is making way for herself as she put Harry in 'background'

Meghan Markle is allegedly trying to snub Prince Harry by establishing her popularity.
The Duchess of Sussex sat with Variety for their November issue and spoke about her life in the US. With a little mention of her husband, the 42-year-old is accused of 'relegating' the Prince.
Royal editor Kate Mansey tells The Mail on Sunday: "[Meghan] will know that everybody will know who she's talking about without her having to say Harry or, you know, Haz, as she's called him in the past.
"[or] H, or Haz, it changes."
Meanwhile, editor Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "It does relegate him to the background a bit though."
He added: "We've seen it this week with more, you know, big stories from her Archetypes series.
"When they announced that for Spotify, it was very much Harry and Meghan, they did a joint programme.
"But instead, we've seen it's just her doing her show with Harry not involved at all."
