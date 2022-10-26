Omega X CEO exposes viral footage of alleged violence against group members

Omega X label Spire Entertainment has denied the allegation of violence against the group members during the group world tour.

SBS Entertainment reported that Omega X label Spire Entertainment has denied that its CEO assaulted the members of the band and said that the video surfaced on the internet related to the verbally and physically assaulted claimed the wrong facts.



On October 24, SBS Entertainment released a video in which a woman named Kang, CEO of Omega X label shouting at many men in a parking lot.

In a video, band member Jaehan can be seen kneeling on the floor and showing panic disorder signs. Kang shouted at Jaehan and said that "You’re so tired you can die? Old man, you should quit singing since you are sick every day."

When another bandmate asked the Kang to stop, she replied that “Have you ever cared for me when I was having a hard time?"

The video showed that women continuously abused Omega X members even they returned to the hotel, yelling in the hotel elevator, pulling off Jaehan's clothes, and throwing him onto the floor.

On all this happened incident video, Spire Entertainment said that "There had been a misunderstanding."

The label further stated that "The incident happened as we were having a dinner after the group finished its monthlong tour from Guadalajara, Mexico to Los Angeles from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22, 2022."