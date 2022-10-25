Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump enjoy lavish dinner outing in Beverly Hills

File footage

Kim Kardashian was spotted with Ivanka Trump on Sunday.

The business personalities enjoyed dinner at the lavish Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

The Kardashians star, 42, and daughter of 45th President Donald Trump, 40, dined and chatted for three hours before leaving the Polo Lounge at the hotel.

For the night out, Trump donned a beige trench coat, while the SKIMS founder rocked a black dress, matching leather jacket and heeled boots.



Kardashian's latest outing with Trump comes after she called out her estranged ex-husband Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

The rapper, 45, has been causing controversies over his refusal to be canceled for saying that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The Yeezy founder has already been dropped by several brands including Adidas, Vogue and Balenciaga following his hate-speech towards the Jewish community.

As per the latest reports, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has also dropped West as a client for refusing to backtrack his antisemitic comments.