Kanye West's net worth to fall below $1bn after Adidas cuts ties with rapper

Kanye West has come under fire after his anti-Semitic comments which causing the rapper to lose big.



Adidas has become the latest company to join the exodus when it announced the end of its partnership with West. It seems to be a big financial blow to the rapper, who just days ago declared that the brand “can’t drop me”.

Forbes estimates the American rapper's net worth at $2bn with most of that wealth tied up in Yeezy, for which he earns an estimated $220m annually as part of his production deal with Adidas.

Prior to the announcement, the magazine estimated that the 45-year-old's net worth would fall below $1bn should the Adidas contract be torn up.

West stoked the backlash when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt to his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week in early October. Then on social media, West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” before doubling down in a succession of antisemitic statements.