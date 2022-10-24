Ayushmann Khurrana recounts initial reaction to fame and success: ‘felt I had arrived’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new movie Doctor G was recently released on October 14.

While promoting his movie, Khurrana also opened up about his journey to success and how he reacted after the release of his first movie Vicky Donor.



In a latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Article 15 actor discussed “God syndrome” following the success of his debut movie.

“It was after my first film. I felt like I had arrived,” said Bareilly Ki Barfi star.

Khurrana went on to explain, “I think it happens when you get so much of success unexpectedly and you get the God syndrome.”

Nonetheless, the Dream Girl actor also revealed that he had seen highs and lows in his life that kept him grounded in every phase of life.

“I have seen several ups and downs in my life. I have been doing this since my college days. I started my career at a very young age,” he continued.

Khurrana added, “I was a reality show contestant at the age of 18. Since I have gone through that drill and phase, I can easily deal with everything.”

During the interview, the actor also shared that he had a “huge crush” on Preity Zinta when he was in school.

While reflecting on Doctor G, Khurrana disclosed that he played the role of an “aspiring orthodontist” who was compelled to take up gynaecology in the movie.

The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Pandey.