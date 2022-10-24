Kate Middleton surprises locals with trip to UK supermarket: Throwback

file footage

Kate Middleton seems to be quite fond of the holiday season, especially as Halloween rolls around in October; she was once even spotted spooky shopping for her kids at a UK supermarket!



According to The Sun, the new Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out to shop for Halloween goods at a Sainsbury’s in Kings Lynn back in 2020, taking locals by surprise.

Kate was reportedly seen looking for Halloween costumes for her and Prince William’s three little kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Talking to OK! Magazine at the time, local woman Kate Carter said: “She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.”

The Wales’, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were understood to be staying at Amner Hall at the time.