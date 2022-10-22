Netflix upcoming Deborah Cahn series 'The Diplomat': Release date, cast & plot

Netflix upcoming Deborah Cahn series 'The Diplomate': Release date, cast and plot

Netflix hasn’t officially revealed the release date for the new upcoming series The Diplomat yet.

However, the exact date of the eighty-four long episodes-based series has not been unveiled yet by the streaming giant.

The upcoming series is the project of famous American writer and producer of television and film Deborah Cahn.

Deborah produced many popular shows in the last two decades including Homeland, Fosse/Verdon, and Grey’s Anatomy.

The political thriller storyline of The Diplomat is revolving around the US London Embassy.

The upcoming series highlights the new role of a career diplomat as the Ambassador in London.

The starring cast of the movies includes Penny Downie as Frances Munning, Rory Kinnear, Pearl Mackie, Michael McKean Celia Imrie Bijan Daneshmand, David Gyasi Reza Diako, Nana Mensah, Jess Chanliau, Andre Lillis, Ato Essandoh, Miguel Sandoval and Christine Prouty.