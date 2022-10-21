Anti-Hero: Taylor Swift leaves fans stunned as she targets women with ‘Trust issues’

Taylor Swift calls Anti-Hero a ‘real guided tour’ of all the things she tends to hate about herself

Taylor Swift has a way with music and words. As she drops Midnight earlier today, fans all over the world have started gushing over the beauty of each track she has created with sheer emotion and depth. The music video of Anti-Hero is a concept derived from women with trust issues.

The video brings Taylor’s insecurities and fears to life as she deals with the confrontations of ghosts from her past. The scene where a person is teaching her ‘Everyone will betray you’ is so powerful that it symbolizes the real terrors of how someone’s past can haunt them to an extent where they stop trusting anyone.





While speaking about the video, Taylor said, “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”



Furthermore, she calls Anti-Hero a ‘real guided tour’ of all the things she tends to hate about herself.