BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' climbs to No. 1: Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK is stealing the hearts with Shut Down and the song climbs to No. 1 for the third consecutive week.
For those unversed, the video has already surpassed over 12 million views within less than 24 hours on YouTube.
The top three songs remain the same as last week with IVE After Like and New jeans Attention holding steady at No 2 and No 3. Three songs newly debuted in the top 10 this week.
Already BE’O’s third top 10 hit this year, “Complex” debuts at No. 5. “Complex” is the title track from BE’O’s first EP “FIVE SENSES."
Debuting at No. 8 is “28 Reasons,” the title track from Seulgi’s solo debut album of the same name, also TREASURE’s latest title track “HELLO” debuts at No. 9.
Meghan Markle told she is not known for her 'softness' in public
Meghan Markle declares she will help actress recreate her role in royal family movie
Emily Ratajkowski talks about feeling variety of emotions after break up
Kate Middleton thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role
According to an expert astrologer, King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed
Kate Middleton and Prince William to take swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Windsor move