BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' climbs to No. 1: Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' climbs up No. 1: Checkout the K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK is stealing the hearts with Shut Down and the song climbs to No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

For those unversed, the video has already surpassed over 12 million views within less than 24 hours on YouTube.

The top three songs remain the same as last week with IVE After Like and New jeans Attention holding steady at No 2 and No 3. Three songs newly debuted in the top 10 this week.

Already BE’O’s third top 10 hit this year, “Complex” debuts at No. 5. “Complex” is the title track from BE’O’s first EP “FIVE SENSES."

Debuting at No. 8 is “28 Reasons,” the title track from Seulgi’s solo debut album of the same name, also TREASURE’s latest title track “HELLO” debuts at No. 9.