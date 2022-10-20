Meghan Markle becoming an ‘operator’ offering ‘masterclass in PR’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of giving the entire world a complete master class in public relations.



This claim has been made by PR expert Amanda Platell, in her interview with Variety Magazine.

Ms Platell started off by saying, “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”

The expert also went on to note how Meghan seems to “show herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”