 
close
Thursday October 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle becoming an ‘operator’ offering ‘masterclass in PR’

Meghan Markle has been accused of giving fans a complete masterclass in PR

By Web Desk
October 20, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of giving the entire world a complete master class in public relations.

This claim has been made by PR expert Amanda Platell, in her interview with Variety Magazine.

Ms Platell started off by saying, “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”

The expert also went on to note how Meghan seems to “show herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”