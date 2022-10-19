King Charles ‘won’t stand back’ in Netflix row with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts warn King Charles will ‘never stand by’ in his fight with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over Netflix.
Royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl issued these claims in her interview with GB News.
Ms Nicholl started it all off by admitting, “We know from their past ventures - looking at Oprah - that they're not afraid to be critical of the institution, that there have been some pretty low blows.”
“But I'm hearing from my sources - and I think this might be at the root of it - that we could be prepared to see the King's ruthless side in all of this,” she also added.
“Charles is not going to stand back and let the family or the institution, the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or indeed trashed, certainly not by members of the Royal Family.”
