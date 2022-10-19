Nicola Peltz says no to Beckham family Christmas, Paris was 'only for cameras'

Nicola Peltz has snubbed the upcoming holidays with the Beckhams.

It is reported that the US actor has 'refused' to join David Beckham and his family for their Christmas celebrations. Nicola is married to David's son Brooklyn Beckham.

The family was last spotted in Paris after Victoria Beckham extended an olive brand to her daughter-in law. An insider, however, tells Heat magazine that the Paris truce was 'only for the cameras' and now she’s 'done her part' and so the Beckhams 'owe her one.'

“Brooklyn explained that his parents were upset – that’s why she turned up to the show. But no one believes the reconciliation will last long – especially now Nicola has refused to spend Christmas with the Beckhams for the second year in a row," the insider added.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April.