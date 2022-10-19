Nicola Peltz says no to Beckham family Christmas, Paris was 'only for cameras'

Nicola Peltz has snubbed the upcoming holidays with the Beckhams.
It is reported that the US actor has 'refused' to join David Beckham and his family for their Christmas celebrations. Nicola is married to David's son Brooklyn Beckham.
The family was last spotted in Paris after Victoria Beckham extended an olive brand to her daughter-in law. An insider, however, tells Heat magazine that the Paris truce was 'only for the cameras' and now she’s 'done her part' and so the Beckhams 'owe her one.'
“Brooklyn explained that his parents were upset – that’s why she turned up to the show. But no one believes the reconciliation will last long – especially now Nicola has refused to spend Christmas with the Beckhams for the second year in a row," the insider added.
Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April.
Elon Musk, Kanye West and Donald Trump have one thing in common: Social media sites
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about Netflix’s overwhelming power
BTS’s Jin shares the Cinematic Logo Trailer and schedule for his 1st official solo single album ‘The Astronaut’
The trailer for the movie premiered on October 18
Elizabeth Debicki will be portraying Diana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming fifth season of 'The Crown'
Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely do everything in their power to distance themselves from Meghan Markle...