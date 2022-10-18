Leonardo DiCaprio once allegedly fought over Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley’s surprise appearance with her husband Greg Lauren on Thursday brought attention back to her history with Leonardo DiCaprio.



The actor, who remained out of the limelight for years, looked gorgeous in a white plunging outfit with a black jacket.

The Titanic star set his eyes on Berkley during the premiere of Wolf in Wall Street in 1998.

Journalist Nancy Jo Sales explained reported that LA publicist Karen Tenzler asked Berkley if she would date Leo and ditch her then-boyfriend Roger Wilson.

"She (Tenzler) said, 'Jay Ferguson and Leo are going crazy for you, and they want you to come to Elaine’s after this — without Roger’,” Berkley told the journalist.

The actor at first thought it was a joke but she started getting calls from Tenzler and Ferguson.

Wilson confronted the group as he told Sales: “I said, 'Look, Jay, I know you guys are having a great time and the town is your apple, but not this part of town.'" After a short pause, Ferguson gave an expletive-loaded reply to say they’ll “call whoever”

“Why don’t you come down here and tell us to our face?" said Wilson.

Wilson went to confront DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jay Ferguson and others on march 4 of the same year.

However, the situation escalated and someone punched Wilson in the throat put end to his musical career.

Wilson resurfaced and sued DiCaprio, Ferguson, and actor Kevin Connelly for $45 million, reported Daily Mail.