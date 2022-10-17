Prince Harry and Meghan are complaining about 'mistreatment' at Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends in London are whispering that the couple have been complaining they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, according to a report.
The report said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complained that the family wasn’t as welcoming as they should have been.
Commenting on the report, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Are H and M marking the royals out of ten for how warmly they should have welcomed them? The funeral was about the Queen not them. Endless moaning.
Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas in Stranger Things
Victoria Beckham and David share sweet snaps of their son Brooklyn, captioning "we love you Brooklyn"
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith married since 2001
Meanwhile, Juliana, 24, kept a low-key figure in a black baseball cap
Prince George reportedly receives extra pocket money from his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry visited to the Rhino Conservative Botswana in 2015